Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,151.67 ($15.15).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.29. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

