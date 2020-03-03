Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

