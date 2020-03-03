Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €96.00 ($111.63) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.41 ($122.57).

Shares of BEI opened at €98.14 ($114.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.14. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

