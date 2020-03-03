Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

BGNE stock opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Beigene has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,165,888.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

