Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.92).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.30. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

