BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 410,411 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

