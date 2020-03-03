Biogen (BIIB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

3/2/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/27/2020 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $316.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $337.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $261.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Biogen stock opened at $327.89 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.