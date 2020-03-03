bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. bitUSD has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $319.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00018015 BTC on popular exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,175,430 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

