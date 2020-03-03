BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) Head-To-Head Review

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Risk and Volatility

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR $59.42 billion 0.77 $11.13 billion N/A N/A COMPANHIA ENERG/S $462.76 million 4.03 -$52.78 million N/A N/A

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA ENERG/S.

Profitability

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 18.11% 11.49% 0.78% COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and COMPANHIA ENERG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdraft services; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including foreign deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, foreign trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 201 branches and 3,241 banking outlets in China; 66 overseas banking outlets; and 1 representative office in Toronto. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo engages in the planning, construction, and operation of electricity generation systems in Brazil. The company operates three hydroelectric power plants, including 18 generating units with a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 megawatts located in the Parana River basin in the west and the Paraiba do Sul River basin in the east of São Paulo state. It serves electricity distribution and commercialization companies, and consumers. The company was formerly known as CESP – Centrais Elétricas São Paulo S.A. and changed its name to CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo in October 1977. CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

