Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to post $80.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $80.10 million. Blackline posted sales of $64.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $349.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $351.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.55 million, with estimates ranging from $415.92 million to $427.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

BL stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other Blackline news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,734 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the third quarter valued at about $2,209,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 11.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 56.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackline (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.