BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

