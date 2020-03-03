BMO Capital Markets Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Okta stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 122.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

