Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a one year low of $269.60 and a one year high of $444.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

