Bonterra Energy (BNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Bonterra Energy to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

TSE BNE opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.11 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.44.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

