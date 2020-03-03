Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

