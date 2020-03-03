Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brady worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE BRC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,016 shares of company stock worth $1,897,281 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.