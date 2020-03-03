Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.83% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $878,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the period.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

