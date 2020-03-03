BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,317 shares of company stock worth $6,537,919 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 456,605 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.