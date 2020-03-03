BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BBIO stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $440,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

