Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Briggs & Stratton posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGG. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.