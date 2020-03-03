British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,460 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,713.85 ($48.85).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,083.50 ($40.56) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,369.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,071.83.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.