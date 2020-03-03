Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $65,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.94 and its 200-day moving average is $300.19. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

