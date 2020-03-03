Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of CPE opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after buying an additional 3,463,357 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

