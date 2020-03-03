Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $92.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.90 million and the lowest is $88.61 million. FB Financial reported sales of $82.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $457.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.30 million to $459.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $546.71 million, with estimates ranging from $538.84 million to $557.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 115.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

