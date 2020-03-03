Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $52.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.68 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $49.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $216.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.89 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $228.30 million, with estimates ranging from $219.41 million to $234.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

