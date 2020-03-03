Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,095.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $2.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.54 million, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $601.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.05. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

