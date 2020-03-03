Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $665.86 million, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 216,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,858 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

