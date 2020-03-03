Brokerages Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

