Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

