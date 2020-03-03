Brokerages Expect Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Announce $4.90 Earnings Per Share

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $340.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $4.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.