Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $10.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.25 million to $46.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.50 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 43.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFNW opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

