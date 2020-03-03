Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $31,666.32. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel purchased 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,252 shares of company stock worth $111,024 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

