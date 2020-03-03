Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $392.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.96 million and the highest is $430.53 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

