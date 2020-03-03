Brokerages Expect South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned South Plains Financial an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SPFI opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $360.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.