Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $140.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $133.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.87 million to $577.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $595.30 million, with estimates ranging from $590.43 million to $600.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.