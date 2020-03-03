Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

