BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Tops $13.58 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $5,404.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00497359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.61 or 0.06461423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030441 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.