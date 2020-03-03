Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) vs. Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Head-To-Head Review

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bureau Veritas and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ted Baker 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Ted Baker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.71 billion 1.86 $412.10 million $1.14 20.86 Ted Baker $761.21 million 0.22 $54.03 million $1.41 2.73

Bureau Veritas has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker. Ted Baker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bureau Veritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bureau Veritas beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing and analyses services to determine the characteristics of a product or material; inspection services, including visual inspections and verification of documents, and manufacturing supervision, as well as electronic, electrical, mechanical, and software testing; and certification services for management systems, products, and people, as well as cross-market services. The company serves the automotive and transport, buildings and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, financial services and public, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities markets. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of approximately 1,500 offices and laboratories. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

