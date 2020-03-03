Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $65.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $273.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $286.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 264,494 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

