Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

