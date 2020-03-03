Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Camtek reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.68. Camtek has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.