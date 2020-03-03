Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.06.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,386,301.67. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,142 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$34.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

