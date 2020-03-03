Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $6.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 3,040.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

