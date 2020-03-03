Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

CPTA stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

