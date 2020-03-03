CargoX One Day Trading Volume Hits $183.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $1.72 million and $183.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.02847256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00133431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

