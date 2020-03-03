Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

