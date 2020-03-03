Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CATB stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

