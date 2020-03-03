Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.37% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

