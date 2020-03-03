Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $486,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5,006.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,711,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $81,270,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $72,858,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

