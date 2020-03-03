Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. Research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

